Sun Pharma plant in Port Fairy terminates workers

Ben Silvester
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:20pm
Drug multinational Sun Pharma has slashed workers from its Port Fairy plant without notice, devastating employees and triggering legal threats from the United Workers Union.
Multinational drug company Sun Pharmaceuticals has slashed workers at its Port Fairy plant as its Australian operation haemorrhages millions of dollars.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

