Backlash to new holiday rentals levy from Port Fairy small business

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:28pm
Jamie Langley says the new short-stay tax will hit the tourism sector. Picture by Sean McKenna
A new state government tax on holiday rentals has been labelled a 'kick in the guts' and could see the cost of a weekend getaway jump by about $75.

