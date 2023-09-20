Intestines spill out after young men involved in stabbing

A Warrnambool man was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening with his intestines hanging out after being stabbed.
It's understood Warrnambool police were contacted and have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the lead-up to the incident overnight.
Warrnambool police declined to comment on Thursday morning.
The incident is believed to be drug related.
The victim was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital where he was assessed and treated.
His condition is currently not known.
His injuries appeared significant and his intestines could be seen protruding from his stomach in an image circulating on social media.
Those who know parties involved in the stabbing say there was angst between young men in relation to a drug debt, that led to an alleged burglary during which cash, drug and other items were stolen.
That preceded the stabbing late Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
WARNING: Graphic image below
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.