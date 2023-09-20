A Timboon Demons footballer again caught with ecstasy told police he was going to use the drug to celebrate his 100th game with the club.
Samuel Negrello, 28, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday to being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, possessing ammunition, possession MDMA, possessing a prescription drug, possessing a weapon and committing offences while on bail.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Negrello was previously placed on a good behaviour bond after drugs and ammunition were found lying around and now he had committed another array of similar offences.
He said at the very least Negrello had a remarkably cavalier attitude towards gun and ammunition safety and possession of illicit drugs.
The magistrate said Negrello had in the past been given a merciful sentence, a bond, in which the defendant promised to be of good behaviour after being found in possession of MDMA, cultivating cannabis and failing to store a firearm and ammunition safely.
Mr Lethbridge said Negrello had again committed almost exactly the same offences - possessing a firearm, ammunition and drugs.
He said a conviction was appropriate and if Negrello committed the same offences again he could expect to lose his liberty not just his reputation.
Negrello was convicted and fined a total of $1750.
Police told the court that on August 2 Warrnambool-based police searched an Ecklin South property.
Officers found nine MDMA tablets near a bed, two Viagra tablets, various rounds of ammunition at the property and seven vials of liquid skin tanner, a prescribed medication.
Negrello told officers the MDMA tablets were his and he had planned to use them to celebrate his 100th game of football with the Timboon Demons.
During March police intercepted Negrello who was then a cancelled gun licence holder.
He admitted he had been hunting with a cousin and there was a firearm in the vehicle.
Police found a firearm on the back seat in a fabric case as well as various rounds of ammunition.
There were also cannabis seeds and a set of knuckledusters in the vehicle.
Negrello told police he had been hunting with friends and the ammunition in the utility was his.
He told police the knuckledusters were used to tenderise meat.
The bond was previously imposed after police found a small bag of MDMA, as well as a number of cannabis plants, anabolic steroids, a loaded shotgun in a safe and various rounds of ammunition around the property.
Negrello paid the $750 to the court fund which was a condition of the bond.
A defence lawyer said his client had cooperated with police and described Negrello's offending as careless.
The magistrate took issue with the submission, saying the offending was criminal more than careless.
He rejected a submission the knuckledusters were used to tenderise deer meat.
"Knuckledusters are used as knuckledusters. Meat tenderisers are used as meat tenderisers," he said.
The lawyer said Negrello had run his own sheep shearing business for the past four years, employing between 30 and 90 people.
A reference was also tendered from a Timboon Demons footy club official as well as a player profile article from The Standard on Negrello.
The lawyer said Negrello had a hereditary heart condition, but he was fit and healthy.
The magistrate said it was bizarre that someone with a heart condition would voluntarily take an illicitly produced amphetamine-based drug.
