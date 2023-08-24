Victim flees home after being sexually assaulted by uncle

A 16-year-old girl fled her home in the middle of the night after she was sexually assaulted by her uncle three years ago, a court has heard.
The 38-year-old Corangamite Shire district man was found guilty of sex offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 24.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge delivered his verdict following a contested hearing in the same court the day before.
He said the man was drunk after consuming 15 standard drinks in three hours while at home in August 2020.
He said the man gave his niece an alcoholic drink before hugging her, touching her bottom and then attempting to stick his tongue down her throat.
Mr Lethbridge said when the girl pulled away, the man intentionally touched her breasts.
He said she immediately messaged a friend for help.
"Very shortly thereafter she secretly fled the home she had lived in for at least two to three months," the magistrate said.
"Upon being picked up, she was distressed and crying."
Mr Lethbridge said he rejected the man's denials and there was no other alternative than the victim being drunkenly assaulted by her uncle.
In an impact statement read to the court, the victim said she no longer had the same relationship with her family.
She said she suffered anxiety, felt triggered by males and found it difficult to trust others.
Her uncle will face a plea hearing on September 20.
During the contested hearing, he told the court he was tipsy and not drunk, and denied touching his niece in a sexual way.
In a recorded police interview played in court, the man said his niece was living with them at the time.
"We just took her on like she was one of ours," he said.
