THREE times a week 103-year-old Keith Keilar is exercising.
The Lyndoch Living resident is joined by pilates and yoga instructor Bree Harrison who guides the residents through physical activity and musical therapy.
"We get their joints moving, their circulation and blood flowing," she said.
"It does help keep them mobile."
Mrs Harrison said she was lucky to love her job and work with all different age groups.
"I do love helping them, it's pretty special," she said.
"It's about music and movement. We don't take ourselves too seriously."
For Mr Keilar the sessions are an opportunity to stay fit and healthy.
"We just take it one day at a time," he said.
Mrs Harrison, from Terang, has been nominated for an Australian Women's Small Business Champion Award in the Community Services category.
She said she started her business, Inspired Yoga, after the birth of her daughter and wanted to do work that was mindful and meaningful.
From small beginnings, she now works with staff at South West Healthcare three days a week and also works with residents at Merindah Lodge in Camperdown and Lyndoch Living. She also does yoga and Pilates at various times at the Terang Gym, Infinite Health Co in Camperdown and private sessions from her home.
"I'm very lucky to love what I do," she said.
She said she was surprised to receive the business award nomination and didn't know who had nominated her.
Awards founder Steve Loe said the success of female-led small businesses was on the rise and the quantity and quality of entrants was remarkable.
The winners will be announced in Sydney on September 23.
