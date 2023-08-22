Bouncers who assaulted woman expected to get security licences back

Father and son bouncers who assaulted a woman at a Warrnambool night spot are expected to get their security licences back.
Joseph Ahu, 41, and his son Treyzan, 22, faced Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, August 22, where they appealed against the severity of the sentence handed to them in a lower court in May.
The sentence was a $1000 fine each without conviction, which Warrnambool lawyer Jarrod Lee told the court on Tuesday was excessive.
He said the pair's security licences were suspended because they were sentenced to more than five penalty units for a crime involving violence.
Mr Lee said that had a "profound impact" on their work and financial situation.
Joseph is the owner of Warrnambool's Armour 5 Security, where his son is also employed.
The court heard the Ahus were at Warrnambool's Seanchai Irish Bar on June 19 last year.
Also present was the female victim who the Ahus had been involved in a situation with at Rafferty's Tavern six months earlier.
She was escorted outside by security and followed by a group of men, which included the father and son.
Joseph raised an arm, striking her twice to the face.
Treyzan then pushed the woman to the ground.
The victim suffered bruising and a swollen eye but did not seek medical treatment.
The court heard the Ahus were cooperative with the subsequent police investigation with Joseph admitting he struck the victim, calling it a "bitch slap".
Treyzan told police he was defending himself and believed his action was a "reasonable response to the circumstances".
Mr Lee said the pair "wholeheartedly" acknowledged their responsibility in the offending and were remorseful.
He said the sentence handed down in May had impacted their ability to work and employ staff at Armour 5 Security.
He said police had recommended the father and son for diversion, which deals with matters outside the court room and offers a chance to avoid a criminal record, but that was rejected by the court.
Judge Michael O'Connell re-sentenced the pair to a 12-month adjourned undertaking.
Under that order, they must be of good behaviour and pay $400 to the court fund.
The judge said if the orders were breached, he would order the Ahus to appear back before him and they would be in "more trouble than they are now".
"In their line of work they will have to be very careful," he said.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
