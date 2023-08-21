Jury delivers verdict in trial of woman accused of sexual penetration with teen boy

The Standard
Warrnambool County Court jury delivers verdict in trial of woman accused of sexual penetration with boy

August 22 2023
UPDATE, August 22: A south-west woman has been found not guilty of sexual penetration with a 15-year-old boy at his home three years ago.

