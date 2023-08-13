They may have started the day as the underdogs but Hamilton Kangaroos' second consecutive Western Victoria Female Football women's premiership was no accident.
The Kangaroos downed minor premier South Warrnambool 5.9 (39) to 4.2 (26) in the decider at Reid Oval on Sunday and led at every break in an impressive all-round display.
The side did it the hard way after finishing the home-and-away season third while the Roosters were previously undefeated.
Kangaroos coach Pat Sherlock, who is stepping away from the role next season, said his side always had faith they could clinch the trophy.
He declared the success a culmination of 12-months hard work.
"We had the belief that we could achieve what we've done, so it's just good to actually make it happen and see the results," Sherlock said.
"The girls spoke about (going) back-to-back in the pre-season, wanting to make that happen and back-to-back doesn't happen today, back-to-back happens for the last 12 months.
"It's all the fitness work, all the running, all the game training, things like that. That's what makes back-to-back happen. Today's obviously the tick in the box but it's the process of the last 12 months."
Kangaroos' ruck Millicent Chun was awarded best-on-ground honours, capping a brilliant season where she kicked 25 goals.
Sherlock praised his versatile tall.
"(We) played her more forward during the year, just with personnel coming in and out of it, but the last two weeks played her in the ruck and just a big strong body that wants the ball," he said.
"Just (provides) absolute drive in the middle there and gave our on-ballers first use and the results went our way."
Sherlock pointed out the game was the first time the Kangaroos, who recorded a 7-5 win-loss record in the home-and-away season, had played with a "full team".
He said his players more than delivered on what was expected of them.
"The way that everyone just played their role and just wanted to do well, wanted to win the footy and I said to the girls before the game I'm going to ask more of you than you want to give me but everyone gave me more..." he said.
The outgoing Kangaroos mentor believed having continuous weeks of games was helpful for his side.
Before the grand final, the Roosters had played two games after round 10 while the Kangaroos played four in that period.
"I do think in development footy you've just got to keep playing footy," he said.
"The more footy you play leading into the finals is pretty important to get the right result rather than sitting still and losing a bit of touch. I think it's important to keep playing footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.