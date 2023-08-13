The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Male in critical condition, three others injured after Cobrico crash

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 13 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Male in critical condition after Cobrico crash
Male in critical condition after Cobrico crash

A teenage male is in a critical condition after a single vehicle accident at Cobrico

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.