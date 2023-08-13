Male in critical condition after Cobrico crash

A teenage male is in a critical condition after a single vehicle accident at Cobrico
Four people were injured when a vehicle veered off Roycrofts Road shortly before 1pm on Saturday.
It's believed the vehicle lost control in a ditch and collided with a tree.
The teenage male was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital via helicopter with upper body injuries, including head injuries.
A Royal Children's Hospital spokeswoman said the male was in a critical but stable condition.
Three other teenagers were taken to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital
Two males had upper body injuries, while a female had cuts and abrasions and upper body soreness.
To date there have been 181 lives lost on Victorian roads compared to 146 at the same time last year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
