A Warrnambool woman is certain the stars aligned to potentially save her life.
Tiarnah McKendry, 24, was all set to go on a dream European holiday with her partner Patrick Sztynda in June.
The two had been planning the five-week trip for a year.
Mr Sztynda's mother Helen had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May.
This prompted Miss McKendry to check her breasts while in the shower a week before the couple were set to depart.
She found a lump and - knowing she would be away for over a month - booked an appointment with her GP.
Miss McKendry said her doctor said it was unlikely - due to her age and the fact that she hadn't been feeling unwell - it was cancer.
The couple were set to travel to Melbourne on Sunday and fly out early Monday morning.
However, their plans were dashed when Miss McKendry was told after she had her ultrasound that there may be cause for concern.
Miss McKendry said she was shocked when she was told a doctor thought the lump looked suspicious and she needed to wait for her GP to call her.
"I was told my doctor would ring me straight away and by the looks of things, I might not be going on Monday," she said.
She went home to wait for the call, trying to process what this might mean for the couple's travel plans.
Her doctor told her she should cancel the trip and gave her a letter to send to travel booking companies to get refunds.
"We had everything booked but luckily we were able to contact most people and get our money back," she said.
The following Tuesday she had a mammogram and was told on Thursday she had breast cancer.
"When he first told me, I think I knew it was coming since everything was rushed through," Miss McKendry said.
"But it was still a shock to hear the words come out of his mouth."
Miss McKendry said doctors were confident they had found it early.
She has just completed her second round of chemotherapy and is scheduled to undergo treatment until December.
She is extremely grateful she is able to undergo the treatment at the South West Regional Cancer Centre in Warrnambool.
"I can't imagine what it must have been like for people having to travel to Melbourne for treatment before we had the cancer centre," she said.
Miss McKendry said she was positive about her future.
She is hoping for an early Christmas present.
"I'm hoping to go into the new year cancer free," Miss McKendry said.
She urged all women to regularly check their breasts.
Miss McKendry said when she felt the lump it felt about the size of a gum ball.
"On the ultrasound it was roughly 20mm and the biopsy did show positive in the lymph node," she said.
"They also told me it was an aggressive form and by the time I started the treatment, it felt more like the size of a golf ball."
Miss McKendry said the planned trip overseas and the diagnosis of her partner's mother had prompted her to take action.
"I feel like - in a way - Helen saved my life," she said.
Miss McKendry, who works for Jean Jail, said her employer had been incredibly supportive.
Her family and friends have also banded around.
"They've been amazing," she said.
She hopes to return to work as soon as possible.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
