Victorian government skips south-west for initial local road safety funding

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 13 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
The state government has overlooked the south-west in a new $210 million program to improve safety on local roads.
State MPs are demanding answers after the south-west was overlooked for the first stage of a $210 million Victorian government road funding program.

