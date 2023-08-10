More than 500 wizards, warriors and archers congregated at a south-west farming hamlet last year for the greatest battle the region had ever seen and the group behind it wants it to be even better.
It was the first time in centuries that swords were drawn near 542 Pomborneit-Foxhow Road, Pomborneit North when it was was transformed into a medieval battlefield for Swordcraft, a week-long role-playing event in October last year.
Padded weapons struck real armour for more than two hours, with players eliminated on a points-based system. Between battles, participants had camped around open fires, drinking and eating in makeshift taverns on 89 hectares of private land otherwise used for grazing.
Now, the group behind it has lodged plans with Corangamite Shire Council to expand. Under the proposal, Swordcraft Ltd would convert its single-event permit into one which would provide for ongoing annual events.
The plans would see the addition of up to six long weekend events each year, increase the number of attendees from 700 to 1500 and expand the number of car parking spaces by 100 to total 500.
It would also see the construction of four buildings and allow the use of up to 100 temporary prefabricated huts.
Other changes mooted would include moving the medic station to a new location to improve ambulance access, moving showers to the front of the site for better accessibility, and storing grey water waste in tanks for off-site disposal.
Access to the event is exclusively limited to members only.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
