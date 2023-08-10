The Standard
Missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis' family 'frustrated' after murder charge dropped

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 11 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 9:00am
The Jarvis family pictured at Thunder Point in 2006 after their father and husband Chris went missing. His body has never been found. Picture The Standard
The family of missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis were "frustrated" and "devastated" a man accused of murdering their father walked free from court.

