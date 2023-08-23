ADULTS have been put on notice and reminded junior sport is just a game with young people entitled to feel safe when taking the field.
South West Sports Academy CEO Andrew Sloane said although sport could be a very emotional vehicle there was an appropriate way for adults and parents to behave.
"I think at the end of the day these are kids and there will be mistakes and errors and lapses in judgement from these young people but as adults we certainly need to role model those positive behaviours as well," he said.
"Sport can be a very emotional vehicle but there is an appropriate way for us to behave and try and resolve conflict and certainly providing an environment that is supportive of young people rather than being abusive is definitely something we support."
The Hampden Football Netball League has since requested an independent investigation into the incident, which happened during the final term of the under 16 preliminary final between South Warrnambool and Cobden.
Mr Sloane said all football and netball clubs had codes of conduct they followed which were in line with government recommendations around child safety standards.
He said research from Flinders University showed young people were turned off sport due to negative experiences.
"It really flies in the face of these clubs that work so hard to provide a great culture and that can be sullied by the actions of one person that was not predicted," he said.
"At the end of the day sport is a game and games are meant to be fun and when people take life a bit too seriously and invest too much into what sport can mean to a community that's when we see some nasty instances occurring.
"I think most people are well intentioned and want to see their child achieve on a sporting arena.
"It's just when those behaviours impact on the enjoyment and safety of the young athletes who are trying their best to learn and have fun in a supportive environment."
South West Sport executive officer Marc Tims said generally parents, spectators and volunteers had great intentions.
He said there were 11 child safe standards that leagues and clubs needed to adhere.
"Violence and aggression is never acceptable," he said.
"Contact is never acceptable.
"We understand that sport can be a high emotional state. And there is a culture of winning at all costs in some traditional sports which adds fuel to the fire."
Mr Tims said people needed to be respectful when they watched sport and encouraged bystanders to stand up to bad behaviour.
"We know that young people adopt the behaviours they see," he said.
In a statement to all clubs, Ms Murphy said several incidents involving spectators abusing players and umpires had been noted and players abusing officials.
"It's disappointing that we are only heading into round four and the league has received several reports from clubs about the disrespectful behaviour of spectators and players," she said.
"Whilst barracking and supporting the players is a part of the game, offensive language and behaviour is not and won't be tolerated."
