Police and football officials are investigating an incident where an adult spectator reached over the fence and left a teenager "distressed" and injured during a junior final at Cobden on Sunday.
A South Warrnambool player is reconsidering his career in the sport after the ugly incident marred the Hampden Football Netball League under 16 footy preliminary final between Cobden and the Roosters.
The incident, which was captured on footage that has been widely shared on social media, has sparked widespread outrage.
South Warrnambool president John Ross said the club was incredibly disappointed with the behaviour of a spectator at the ground.
"Clearly it's something we've never seen before at a junior game," Ross said.
He said the club was supporting the player and the player's family through the difficult time.
"We are proceeding with an investigation with the league," Ross said.
He said the family had also made a report to police about the incident.
"It's obviously pretty distressing for the player and his family," Ross said.
"It's distressing to the point where he is reconsidering his future (in the game)."
Ross said the player had an appointment with a doctor on Monday to seek treatment for a sore neck after the incident.
"We never want to see these things," Ross said.
He said it was the worst incident he had witnessed at a sporting event.
"We want a safe environment for players to play and families to come along and support them," Ross said.
Cobden's junior president Chris Walsh said the club was also shocked.
"We don't condone the behaviour," Walsh said.
"We're disappointed with what's happened and we will let the investigation run its course."
The video appears to show a spectator lean over the fence and make contact with a player - possibly pulling the player's hair.
Hampden Football Netball League president Shane Threlfall said it was awaiting formal notification from either club about whether they wanted an investigation.
"We're obviously aware of the incident and we don't condone any behaviour that involves spectators and players," Threlfall said.
"There was discussions at the ground post-match.
"We are awaiting official notification of a grievance from either club."
It's believed the incident may be discussed at a league meeting on Monday night.
The incident happened late in the match when players from both sides scuffled near the boundary line. Cobden progressed to the grand final with a one-point win, having overcome a 30-point deficit at three-quarter time.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
