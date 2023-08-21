The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Spectator interference at South Warrnambool v Cobden junior footy game

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A incident in which a spectator made contact with a player in a South Warrnambool v Cobden junior match is expected to be investigated.
A incident in which a spectator made contact with a player in a South Warrnambool v Cobden junior match is expected to be investigated.

Police and football officials are investigating an incident where an adult spectator reached over the fence and left a teenager "distressed" and injured during a junior final at Cobden on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.