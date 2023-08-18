A man charged with murdering a Wangoom father not seen in 17 years has pleaded not guilty.
Glenn Fenwick, 59, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, August 18, for a contest mention hearing.
He pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.
Mr Fenwick is accused of killing Christopher Jarvis, 38, who was last seen leaving his family home at Wangoom, near Warrnambool, about 6am on June 13, 2006.
Mr Jarvis' silver 1991 Ford station wagon was found on fire at Warrnambool's Thunder Point coastal lookout about half an hour later.
The prosecution has alleged the victim was killed in the driveway of his home after being hit in the head with an imitation firearm and baseball bat.
It is alleged Mr Jarvis' body was disposed of in the Framlingham Forest.
It had previously been alleged Wangoom man Steve Johnson, 71, and Mr Jarvis had an unresolved rent dispute that was soon to go before the Victorian Civil Administration Tribunal in 2006.
Mr Johnson was also charged with Mr Jarvis' murder last year but that was dropped by the Office of Public Prosecutions earlier this month.
Mr Johnson spent 190 days in custody before he was bailed from the Supreme Court in June.
During that hearing the court was told Mr Fenwick divulged to police where Mr Jarvis' body was buried in the Framlingham Forest.
Mr Fenwick was allegedly taken to the scene in an effort to find the body in the 1100-hectare forest but it has not been located.
Mr Jarvis' body has never been found.
His children have repeatedly pleaded for answers about the whereabouts of their father's remains, stating they "just want to lay him to rest as a family".
Mr Fenwick will face the Supreme Court for a directions hearing in September.
