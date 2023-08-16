The Standard
Willatook decision could block dozens of future wind farms in Victoria

Ben Silvester
August 16 2023
Willatook Wind Farm decision could thwart Victoria's renewable transition
Australia's top renewable energy organisation says the state Planning Minister's recent Willatook Wind Farm assessment could destroy Victoria's net zero transition.

