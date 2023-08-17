THE Hampden league's most damaging forward lines will be on display when finals-bound sides South Warrnambool and Cobden go head-to-head on Saturday.
The ladder-leading Roosters boast the best attack - and best defence - after 16 rounds of the 2023 season, kicking an average of 84 points per game.
But the run-and-gun fourth-placed Bombers are close behind, averaging 83 points per match.
VFL-listed small forward Will White leads the Roosters' goal-kicking tally with 30 despite being restricted to just 10 appearances.
Creative Bomber Jesse Williamson tops his club's list with 38 majors from 14 matches after battling a recent ankle injury.
They are bullish about their respective teams' goal-kicking options as the race for the premiership heats up.
Both players said their forward lines were coming together at the business end of the season.
"We haven't had a set forward line yet but it's definitely coming together in terms of looking towards finals," White, who credited Roosters forward line coach Brad Miller, said.
"That's been our main goal all year, to have a healthy list for finals, and I think that's starting to come to fruition.
"We are valuing our pressure a lot more and we have a different dynamic to last year. Everyone can have an impact."
Colac-based Williamson, 26, has noticed improvement in the Bombers' attacking options in the second half of the season too.
"It took a little bit to get settled, we didn't have a key forward early on," he said.
"Michael Koroneos has come in and played as a big key forward and it's definitely helped and Tom Spokes was injured for most of the year and he's just come back in so it's a bit more balanced now.
"We are very attacking so when it (the ball) is coming out of the midfield, you know it's coming and coming quick. It does pay off being attacking but we have to get the attack and defence balance right.
"We've been working on it and the last six weeks we've been a lot better."
White, who is on Carlton's VFL list, is part of a South Warrnambool attack which boasts numerous options.
Key position players Sam Kelly (29 goals) and Shannon Beks (27) are playing their parts but it's an unsung hero, who carved a career in the midfield, who has caught the teenager's attention.
"I think he's the most underrated player in the comp, Nick Thompson," White said.
"His forward pressure is outstanding and he brings something I don't think anyone else as a small forward can bring.
"He's just so valuable. He is a very humble player and he'd never talk about himself but he's a very driven bloke and as he's getting to the end of his career, he's pretty hungry for success."
Williamson said a late-season inclusion had bolstered the Bombers' goal-kicking power.
Koroneos has kicked 16 goals, including the match-winner against Camperdown, from just seven senior appearances this season.
"He was injured at the start of the year then played a couple of games in the twos and then came in and hasn't missed a beat," he said.
Williamson, who is dad to Elsie, 18 months, and Parker, four months, with partner Amy Hammond, said Koroneos' presence meant the ball came to ground more often, allowing the Bombers' smalls, such as Rhys Unwin, to swoop.
White, who has battled a hamstring problem, is "feeling alright" and eager to play his part in the run home.
He snapped a goal which put the Roosters in front late against North Warrnambool Eagles in round 16 before Jackson Grundy kicked the winner for the visitors at Friendly Societies' Park.
"Us South boys are pretty keen to rectify last week, I think we've taken a few learnings from that," White said.
"But I think it's been a pretty successful year. We're just trying to build and I think if you look at our losses, they've (only been) by 22 points all up, and that's just a credit to our back line.
"We are trying to chase success and with the system we have, it can definitely go a long way.
"The coaches have done an amazing job, they work really well and it's a credit to them."
