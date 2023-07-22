The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Watch

Cobden survives Camperdown fightback to consolidate top-five spot

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 22 2023 - 7:32pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Koroneos celebrates kicking a much-needed goal for Cobden in the fourth quarter against Camperdown. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Michael Koroneos celebrates kicking a much-needed goal for Cobden in the fourth quarter against Camperdown. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

COBDEN is setting its sights on a top-three finish and double chance come finals after a thrilling win against Camperdown on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.