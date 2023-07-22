COBDEN is setting its sights on a top-three finish and double chance come finals after a thrilling win against Camperdown on Saturday.
The Bombers held off a fast-finishing Magpies team - a rival fighting for a Hampden league finals berth - at Leura Oval courtesy of a Michael Koroneos' snap and Thomas Spokes' set shot late in the fourth term when the game was in the balance.
Cobden held a 35-point lead at the final change before an inspired Camperdown kicked the first five goals to slash the margin to just four points.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey was rapt with his side's ability to settle when under pressure, saying the 11.14 (80) to 9.10 (64) result was "an eight-point game" in the battle for ladder positions.
The Bombers sit in fifth, just two points behind second with four rounds remaining following Terang Mortlake's loss to Port Fairy, which is making its own finals charge.
"We knew they'd come - we've been watching their footage the last couple of weeks and their last quarters have been their best footy," Casey said of Camperdown.
"For Mick to snap a really difficult goal, it just took the sting out of the game.
"It was so important to win. It just gives us breathing room in the finals.
"We have four tough games on the way home but hopefully if we can win three or four we give ourselves an opportunity to finish second or third."
It was an at times heated contest between the two traditional rivals with a major melee breaking out at half-time.
Cobden started the better and ran in waves with the likes of Jack Hammond, Patty Smith and co-coach Brody Mahoney prolific while Jesse Williamson (three goals) was dangerous in attack.
"You look at last year, we were a very young side so when that (a team getting a run on) happened we would've lost," Casey said.
"With the extra 20 games and some leaders out on the ground now, they were able to step up and weather that and take control again."
Its defence - led by "the find of the season" Jordan Fowler, Sam Thow and Christian Koroneos - was steadfast, particularly in the first three terms before Magpies key forward Sam Gordon (five goals) got off the chain.
Koroneos played out the game despite dislocating his finger when he crashed into the fence in the opening term.
"We rotate six or seven down there and they're like their own little family and they do really well," Casey said.
"I think we sit sixth before today on defence so we want to try and get around fourth or third.
"Our attacking side is pretty smick."
Both teams had injury concerns.
Cobden was without captain Paul Pekin (calf) who ran water and midfielder Liam Loubey (ankle).
It also lost Smith (concussion) after a hard collision with Camperdown co-captain Charlie Lucas, who himself sustained a potentially-serious shoulder injury.
"We lose (ruckman) Mark Marriott to finals now because he's going to America, so we just have to rejig a few things," Casey said.
The Magpies' joint leader Luke O'Neil was sidelined after having finger surgery on Saturday morning following a workplace incident.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn lamented his side's slow start but was pleased to see its best is good enough.
"We probably played the brand of footy we wanted to play in the last quarter," he said.
"I just said to the guys 'you can't wait until the fourth quarter to play'.
"Credit to Cobden, they played pretty well for the first three quarters but part of that was we allowed it which is probably the biggest disappointing thing."
Camperdown slid to seventh spot, two points behind Port Fairy which climbed up a rung.
