Jackson Grundy kicks match-winning goal for North Warrnambool against South Warrnambool

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 12 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:11pm
North Warrnambool Eagles teenager Charlie McKinnon, who is still eligible for the under 16 competition, kept South Warrnambool forward Shannon Beks quiet on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A Jackson Grundy goal in the dying stages of a top-five clash gave North Warrnambool Eagles a confidence-boosting win as they try and shore up a double chance come finals.

