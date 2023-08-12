A Jackson Grundy goal in the dying stages of a top-five clash gave North Warrnambool Eagles a confidence-boosting win as they try and shore up a double chance come finals.
Energetic South Warrnambool forward Will White snapped a goal to put the Hampden league ladder-leader in front late in the low-scoring match at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday but the visitors wouldn't be denied.
Grundy gobbled up a mark and went back and converted the set shot to give the Eagles a 6.13 (49) to 6.9 (45) victory.
The Eagles are now equal on 44 points with Koroit with two rounds remaining.
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie was rapt with his players' endeavour in a match where stoppages and tackles were key.
He said denying South Warrnambool, which lost leader Liam Youl early to back spasms, a chance to play its run-and-carry game was crucial.
"We probably had a bit more to play for than South," Dowie said.
"I thought the way the game was played, we really tried to focus on stopping their run and stop their uncontested footy, (forced) repeat stoppages and kept the ball in tight."
Dowie said players had to switch their mindset to ensure the game plan paid off. The team had 85 tackles.
"You come into a game and you're mostly, particularly middies and your forwards, thinking offence first and then defence," he said.
"We asked them to (do defence first) particularly trying to stop Paddy Anderson, Jeremy Mugavin and Luamon (Lual) bouncing off back and I thought we did that."
North Warrnambool Eagles assistant coach Nathan Vardy made a decision to throw 15-year-old Charlie McKinnon into defence on dangerous key forward Shannon Beks in the second quarter.
It paid dividends with McKinnon restricting Beks' output.
"We were thinking it was going to be a huge ask, especially as Beksy was up and going early," Dowie said.
"It was a win-win - Charlie going onto him and Ben (Mugavin) going into the ruck against (Ollie) Bridgewater, just a bit more experience."
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello said the Roosters, who have now lost three games for the season, would take lessons out of the defeat.
"It was a great game. They played their brand of footy for longer periods than us," he said.
"I thought we matched them in that sense (at the contest), that is the way they do play, and it (the loss) is not disastrous by any means."
Losing Youl, who has endured his share of injuries this season, early in the match hurt the Roosters' midfield rotations.
"He got a bit of a back spasm. Hopefully it will settle and he'll be right during the week," Battistello said.
South rested Sam Thompson, Jack Dye, Sam Kelly, Ben Rantall and Trent Williamson "with a long-term view".
"We hope to get them back next week or the week after," Battistello said.
South Warrnambool enjoyed having AFL draft contender Lual, who represented Vic Country this season and has dominated at Coates Talent League level, in its line-up.
"He was outstanding. He showed glimpses back and around the footy of what he can do," he said.
"He is an exciting prospect. It was just great to have him back and who knows what the future holds for him."
