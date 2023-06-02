The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Wangoom man Steven Johnson will be released on bail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Wangoom father Christopher Jarvis.
Missing Wangoom father Christopher Jarvis.

UPDATE, Friday, 12.10pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.