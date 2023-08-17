The Standard
Food Share sees spike in demand from schools as cost of living crisis bites

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 17 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:00am
Food Share chief executive officer Amanda Hennessy (centre) said it has seen a spike in distribution to schools compared to the same time last year, attributing it to increased cost of living. She's pictured with Sarah Vickers and Tonia Wilcox.
Demand for free food from school breakfast clubs is on the rise with one south-west school's student attendance doubling due to the cost of living crisis.

