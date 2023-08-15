Warrnambool is in need of a more large-scale holiday accommodation to meet peak demand, a new council strategy has found.
The city council has put the issue on its agenda, flagging the need for an audit into commercial accommodation.
Warrnambool lost two hotels on Raglan Parade to make way for the new Officeworks and JB-HiFi stores, another is no longer being used as a hotel and a fourth is closed for renovation.
The loss has put the pressure on accommodation during major events in Warrnambool such as the May Races and Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic with patrons struggling to find a place to stay.
Speedway Australia chief executive officer Darren Tindal had said he had managed to secure his accommodation for next January but he had been told others were struggling.
He said two of his friends had been told the venues they had tried to book were already full.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said in relation to a commercial accommodation audit, the council's draft economic development strategy had identified that accommodation reaches capacity at peak periods and there was a need for large-scale contemporary accommodation.
The draft strategy proposed undertaking a commercial accommodation audit to identify gaps in stock and opportunities for future accommodation investment, Cr Arnott said.
"This work would be supported by an investment and advocacy plan to be used as collateral for private investors and accommodation operators, to attract accommodation investment," she said.
No date has been given to start the audit, but it has been given "medium level priority" to be tackled in the "medium term".
The audit is contained in the city's updated economic development strategy which Cr Arnott stressed was in its draft form.
The community can have a say on the document at yoursaywarrnambool.com.au.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
