Camperdown-raised Ken Hinkley says it is a "privilege" to coach Port Adelaide beyond this season after securing his future at the Alberton-based club.
The Power announced on Tuesday afternoon the Hampden league export had signed a two-year contract extension until the end of 2025 as his side jostles for a top-two position in the remaining two rounds of the AFL season.
It comes after speculation had mounted in recent weeks that Hinkley - who began his football journey at Camperdown as a teenager before going on to play 132 games of VFL/AFL football for Fitzroy and Geelong - was close to signing a new deal.
The 56-year-old began his coaching journey in the south-west, coaching Mortlake in the Hampden league for three years and overseeing back-to-back premierships in 1999 and 2000 at home club Camperdown before embarking on a coaching career in the AFL.
He has held the top job at the Power since 2013 and is a two-time AFL Coaches Association coach of the year.
"I said it a couple of weeks ago, and I've said it many times before, I care deeply for this playing group and football club," Hinkley told the Port Adelaide website.
"Not for one moment do I take coaching this great football club for granted. It's a privilege and I thank David (Koch) and the board for their ongoing support and belief in our football program.
"I'm also fortunate to have the support of an outstanding coaching group led by assistants Josh Carr, Nathan Bassett, Chad Cornes and our development coaches, and a brilliant high performance program, list management team and football department."
He added he was excited to see how far his group of players could go in the next couple of seasons.
"From a playing group perspective, I'm so excited with what we are building," he said. "We have such a committed group of players who are all hungry to create something special here at Port Adelaide. I continue to challenge them to grow and they do the same to me and all our coaches.
"I'm looking forward to coaching this playing group for at least the next two years beyond this season."
Sports reporter with The Standard
