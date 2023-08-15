Woman on trial accused of sexual penetration with teen boy

Warrnambool jurors will decide whether a south-west woman knew the age of a 15-year-old boy she engaged in sexual acts with three years ago.
The 33-year-old woman is on trial in Warrnambool County Court charged with three counts of sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.
She has also pleaded not guilty to two alternative charges of sexual assault of a child under 16.
In opening addresses on Monday, August 14, prosecutor Danielle Guesdon told jurors the accused woman attended a friend's gathering in May 2020 where the host's brother, the then 15-year-old complainant, was present.
While at the house the accused woman had a conversation with the host, who said her brother was 15 and had previously been subjected to child sex abuse, Ms Guesdon alleged.
She said jurors would hear the accused woman later spoke to the teenager, asking him about school.
She said the prosecution would allege the woman and child victim engaged in sex and oral sex.
In the hours after the alleged offending, the woman contacted the boy on social media, sending a photo of her cleavage and asking if he would "ever do that again".
Ms Guesdon said jurors would hear evidence from the boy, who later learned the sexual acts were illegal.
She said when confronted by the complainant, the accused woman said something to the effect of: "I feel sick" or "should I kill myself?".
Ms Guesdon said the complainant told his sister and then the police.
She said the jury would hear evidence of a recorded phone call between the sister and the accused woman, in which she said she "felt really sh** about it", "had hurt the family" and she wished she could go back in time.
Barrister Abbie Roodenburg, representing the accused woman, said the issue jurors would need to determine was whether her client reasonably believed the complainant was aged 16 or over at the time of the sexual acts.
"At the end, if you're satisfied she reasonably believed he was 16 or over... you will find her not guilty of the charges," she said.
The trial before Judge Michael O'Connell continues.
