The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

South-west woman accused of sexual penetration with boy on trial in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman on trial accused of sexual penetration with teen boy
Woman on trial accused of sexual penetration with teen boy

Warrnambool jurors will decide whether a south-west woman knew the age of a 15-year-old boy she engaged in sexual acts with three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.