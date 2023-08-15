UPDATE, August 15:
A 63-year-old man has died in hospital following a single-car crash in Codrington on August 7.
First Constable Josh McMahon, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said police were notified on Sunday.
He said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.
"Whether or not the man suffered a medical episode will form part of that investigation," First Constable McMahon said.
"It comes as a timely reminder to drive to the road conditions and obey all road rules.
"We just want everyone to come home safe."
EARLIER, August 8:
The cause of a crash in Codrington on Monday afternoon appears to be a medical episode, police say.
The incident happened on the Princes Highway between Moutrays and Downs roads on August 7, about 3.55pm.
Ambulance Victoria said the man, believed to be in his 60s, was flown to The Alfred hospital with upper body injuries in a critical condition.
Warrnambool police Leading Senior Constable Luke Hunter said the driver, from Terang, veered onto the wrong side of the road.
"He continued south through dense bush and collided with some trees and came to rest about 140 metres into a neighbouring rural property," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
He said while it appeared the man may have suffered a medical episode, investigations into the crash were ongoing.
"There's nothing to suggest it was driver behaviour," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
He said it was a timely reminder for people to concentrate while driving.
"We don't know what's occurring behind the wheel of another vehicle," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
He said minimising distractions and being focussed on the task at hand reduced drivers from being involved in a serious collision.
"And then having to live with those consequences or affecting your family or the people around you with the road trauma attached," Leading Senior Constable Hunter said.
The Country Fire Authority and State Emergency Services assisted police with extricating the driver from the vehicle following the crash.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
