They have every right to be aggrieved, Premier dared do what no other club or promoter could - create a two-night show that blossomed into a three-night extravaganza that has stood the test of time and captures international headlines. Today's organisers have an obligation to the event's founders to carry on the tradition. The Classic is Australia's most sought-after because it pits Aussie drivers against the world's best - something the national title doesn't allow.

