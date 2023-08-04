The Standard
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

Time to rev up campaign to protect Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic date

Updated August 4 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Premier Speedway retain its traditional date for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in 2025? Picture by Sean McKenna
Can Premier Speedway retain its traditional date for the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in 2025? Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is more than a speedway event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.