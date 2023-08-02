The Standard
Premier Speedway could lose traditional date for Classic event

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
August 2 2023
The Classic at Premier Speedway has always been held on the long weekend in January, drawing a large crowd of people in holiday mode - but that could change in 2025.
Premier Speedway's 50-year tradition of hosting the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic around Australia Day is under a cloud because that date in 2025 has been set aside for another event in Sydney.

