The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Development of former Port Fairy Commonwealth Bank building sparks objections

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are plans for the former Commonwealth Bank building in Port Fairy to be renovated with townhouses built behind it, but the proposal has raised concerns.
There are plans for the former Commonwealth Bank building in Port Fairy to be renovated with townhouses built behind it, but the proposal has raised concerns.

A group of Port Fairy locals are worried unique and irreplaceable historic walls will be destroyed in the proposed redevelopment of the former Commonwealth Bank building on Sackville Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.