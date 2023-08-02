The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her 103rd birthday

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 2 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings Paddy and Jacinta Hurley celebrate their mother's 103rd birthday in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna
Siblings Paddy and Jacinta Hurley celebrate their mother's 103rd birthday in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool's Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday and puts her longevity down to her love of all sports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.