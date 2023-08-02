The Standard
Dennington woman steals cash from Warrnambool RSL

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 3 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:00am
Drug trafficker stole cash from RSL, attacked woman in road rage incident
Drug trafficker stole cash from RSL, attacked woman in road rage incident

A Warrnambool district woman who stole cash from the city's RSL, trafficked drugs and assaulted a woman in a road rage incident has faced court.

