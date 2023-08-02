Drug trafficker stole cash from RSL, attacked woman in road rage incident

A Warrnambool district woman who stole cash from the city's RSL, trafficked drugs and assaulted a woman in a road rage incident has faced court.
Teaki Sciascia, 33, of Dennington, was arrested overnight on August 1 after police intercepted a car she was a passenger in on Warrnambool's Mortlake Road shortly before 4am.
She was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and GHB.
Sciascia pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court the following day to a raft of drug and dishonesty-related charges.
The court heard her offending started in January when the woman was employed at Warrnambool RSL's Saltwater Bistro.
Sciascia was observed on CCTV stealing more than $900 cash from a safe.
She never returned to the business and moved to Ararat.
Then in April, Sciascia assaulted a woman in the middle of the street in the Ballarat suburb of Sebastopol.
The court heard the victim stopped at a Skipton Street intersection and heard a loud bang which she believed was the result of someone hitting her car or throwing something at it.
She got out and walked to the vehicle Sciascia was a passenger in.
When asked what happened, Sciascia became aggressive, exited her vehicle and threw the victim to the ground by her hair.
Sciascia told the victim to stay on the ground if she "knows what's good for (her)".
She poured soft drink over her and then fled the scene.
Then on June 6 Sciascia was intercepted by police in Ararat and found in possession of cannabis and seeds weighing about nine grams, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, empty deal bags and a collection of pliers, gloves and screw drivers believed to be used to commit crimes.
She was arrested and transported to Ararat police station, where a search of her mobile phone uncovered significant evidence of drug trafficking.
Police also uncovered note books detailing the names of associates and the money owed and spent on drugs, as well as the "rules" of her drug trafficking, the court heard.
Sciascia admitted to selling cannabis and methamphetamine to the community.
She was released on bail and arrested again in Warrnambool on August 1.
Sciascia also pleaded guilty to shop theft at retail stores in Ararat.
Magistrate McGarvie adjourned sentencing until September and urged the woman to stay out of trouble and abide by strict conditions, including an overnight curfew.
"Nothing good happens after 2am," she told the woman.
Sciascia was released on bail and will appear in court on September 7.
