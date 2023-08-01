It's OK to reach out for help, says Warrnambool man

A Warrnambool man wants to spread the message that it's OK not to be OK.
Nathan McKane, 41, has gained entry into the RUOK? Hall of Fame after raising $2250 by taking part in the charity's July challenge.
Participants were asked to run, jog, wheel or push each day to raise money and awareness about the charity.
Mr McKane said he wanted to take part to create awareness about mental health issues and remind people to reach out to someone if they needed help.
He said while he had not experienced mental health issues, he had lost a friend who died by suicide when he was younger.
"I am a vulnerable person and I am not afraid to say it," Mr McKane said.
He said he had recently had to deal with the realisation that he would have to temporarily give up two of his loves - surfing and live music - due to ongoing ear issues that required surgery.
"Twice in 12 months, I was losing the two key outlets in my life," Mr McKane said.
"And, just as I was cleared to return to the ocean, my partner suffered a stroke and was airlifted to Melbourne and put in an induced coma."
Mr McKane said his partner Erin Paul missed their daughter Harper's kinder graduation but was luckily home for Christmas.
He said knowing he had family and friends he could rely on for support during this tough time was a great relief.
Mr McKane said he wanted to ensure people around him knew they could come to him if they were feeling down.
"I have no issue in a public cry and I am happy to sit and hold a friend and cry with them and throughout this challenge, I've certainly showed my peers that vulnerable side and I think that has really helped to spread the awareness of what RUOK? is about," Mr McKane said.
He set himself a goal of 100 kilometres for the month but completed more than 210 kilometres.
"I am doing this challenge in the hope that I inspire someone to contact a peer they are thinking about or to contact an organisation themselves," he said.
"I am doing it for people I know that others don't. I am doing it for people you know that I don't. I am hopeful that people realise that you do not have to bottom out completely before you can call out for help."
Mr McKane said it was also important to encourage young people to seek help if they needed it.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.