AARON Purcell will enter imported jumper Crosshill for the Crisp Steeplechase and the Grand National Hurdle at Sandown this Sunday following his maiden flat victory at Geelong on Sunday.
Crosshill, who ran third in Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase in May, hung on to defeat Second Act and Lucky Stock in Sunday's flat race over 2415 metres.
Purcell said a decision which jumps feature Crosshill lined up in would be made on Thursday. The Crisp Steeplechase and Grand National Hurdle are run over 4200 metres.
"I'll wait until later in the week before making a final decision which race we run in," the Warrnambool-based trainer said.
"It's 50-50 at this stage which way we go.
"We'll use the Grand National Hurdle or the Crisp Steeplechase as a lead in race to the Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on August 27
"Our plan since we got Crosshill from overseas was always to run him in the Grand Annual Steeplechase and the Grand National Steeplechase. I was over the moon with Crosshill's run in the Grand Annual and now we're focusing on the Grand National Steeplechase. He's just a genuine stayer who puts in 100 per cent in his races. The further the race the better for him. Crosshill has great stamina and that's something a lot of horses don't seem to have."
Crosshill had won two jumps races overseas before arriving in Australia.
PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Prickley Prince will have a short break before being set for restricted races late in the spring after an encouraging run at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Prickley Prince, who won his maiden at Murray Bridge at his previous outing ran fifth in Saturday's 2040-metre race.
Trainer Daniel Bowman was happy with the performance of the lightly-raced galloper.
"I'm not sure the tight turning Valley track helped us," Bowman said. "The track was leader biased which never helped our chances. They were just not making ground from back in the field. I think all things considered it was a nice run. We'll give him a month in the paddock before looking at similar types of races."
Bubble Palace was unplaced for Bowman in Saturday's listed Lightning Stakes at Morphettville and will now be spelled.
"Bubble Palace was probably just over the top," he said. "She had one run too many in her preparation. She shows promise and we've been very happy with her campaign."
Bubble Palace has won three of her 10 starts.
PATRICK Ryan pulled the right rein in scratching Ferago from a 2500-metre race at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Ferago, a noted back-marker, would have had no hope in the $130,000 race on the leader-biased track.
Ryan said Ferago may line up at Flemington this Saturday (August 5) or might be saved for the Valley on August 12.
"I'm glad I scratched Ferago on Saturday," he said.
"I had a gut feeling it was going to be a really biased front-runners track. Ferago would have had no hope. It was leader-biased and Ferago needs time to settle down before he finishes his race off. We got it right."
Ryan revealed Ferago's stablemate Rivkin is likely to run in a restricted race over 1200 metres at Flemington on August 5.
THISISMYTURF will be saved for sprint distances after he notched up his second win from two starts for Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig at Warracknabeal on Saturday.
The lightly raced four-year-old broke his maiden status at Donald on July 10 before Saturday's victory in a 1200-metre contest.
"Thisismyturf came to us in great condition from the Price-Kent stable," Dabernig said. "We kicked him off at Donald and he won and he did the same thing at Warracknabeal. There's no reason to jump him up in distance. We'll just stay around the 1200-metre mark. Jockey Jarrod Fry has been on him for his two wins for us and he's got a very good understanding of the horse."
Dabernig was satisfied with the debut runs of Prince Of Fire and Whistleford at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Both ran in 1000 metre races. The multiple group 1-winning trainer said Prince Of Fire and Whistleford would benefit from their Valley runs.
HAMILTON'S race meeting listed for August 5 has been transferred to Casterton. Stewards inspected the Hamilton track on July 28 and found the surface was not suitable for racing after 249 millimetres of rain had fallen on the track over the past two months. The program has been updated with changes in distance for some races.
WARRNAMBOOL-based jockey Melissa Julius will spend 10 meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a whip infringement following her ride on In The Woodshed at Bendigo on July 27. Stewards found Julius used her whip five more times than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark. Her suspension commences at midnight on August 5 and ends midnight August 15. The stewards took into account her guilty plea and In The Woodshed won the race. Julius was also fined $400 for the indiscretion. Fellow hoop Daniel Stackhouse pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Nordic at Geelong on Sunday. Stackhouse was suspended for the meetings. His time on the sidelines starts at midnight on August 7 and ends midnight August 16.
WARY: punters should treat the form from Saturday's meeting at Moonee Valley with caution. There was a definite bias for leaders on the nine-race program. It's wise that punters should put a line through the form after that meeting. KIM WAUGH: Underrated Sydney trainer. Waugh has the ability to produce winners at good odds - just like Camaguey at Randwick on Sunday. It often pays to include her runners in your multiple selections. THE LONGEST YARD: Impressive maiden winner at debut in a 1000-metre race on Sunday. He appears to have plenty of upside and can be followed with confidence. POISON CHALICE: Looked no chance with a 100 metres to go on Sunday but ended up winning going away. He looks above average. RUN LIKE HELL: Huge effort to run second at Geelong. She was caught wide and hit the line hard before going down by a short margin. More wins are in store for Run Like Hell.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.