WARY: punters should treat the form from Saturday's meeting at Moonee Valley with caution. There was a definite bias for leaders on the nine-race program. It's wise that punters should put a line through the form after that meeting. KIM WAUGH: Underrated Sydney trainer. Waugh has the ability to produce winners at good odds - just like Camaguey at Randwick on Sunday. It often pays to include her runners in your multiple selections. THE LONGEST YARD: Impressive maiden winner at debut in a 1000-metre race on Sunday. He appears to have plenty of upside and can be followed with confidence. POISON CHALICE: Looked no chance with a 100 metres to go on Sunday but ended up winning going away. He looks above average. RUN LIKE HELL: Huge effort to run second at Geelong. She was caught wide and hit the line hard before going down by a short margin. More wins are in store for Run Like Hell.

