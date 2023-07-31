The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: Aaron Purcell eyes Crisp Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated July 31 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Purcell, pictured, is looking at either the Crisp Steeplechase or Grand National Hurdle with imported galloper Crosshill. Picture by Sean McKenna
Aaron Purcell, pictured, is looking at either the Crisp Steeplechase or Grand National Hurdle with imported galloper Crosshill. Picture by Sean McKenna

AARON Purcell will enter imported jumper Crosshill for the Crisp Steeplechase and the Grand National Hurdle at Sandown this Sunday following his maiden flat victory at Geelong on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.