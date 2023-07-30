It was a perfect outing for South Warrnambool in Cavendish on Sunday, with the club's women and under 18 sides advancing straight to the Western Victoria Female Football League grand finals.
The underage side trounced Horsham Demons 7.12 (54) to 0.1 (1) while the women also got the better of the Demons 7.11 (53) to 2.1 (13).
Under 18 Roosters coach Ryan Jones was thrilled with his team's result.
"It was a good win, slippery early," he said.
"It was just a complete, team effort across the ground. Our forwards right down to the backs, people playing different roles."
Kate Noseda kicked a team-high three majors for the Roosters, with Jones highlighting a number of his players for their dominant efforts.
"Hannah Rooke and Yezza Hawkins, just their second and third efforts (were impressive) and winning contests that they shouldn't win because they're two versus one," he said.
"Grace Schrama, Maggie Johnstone (stood out). Frankie Bant, plays centre-half-back and is just hard as a rock. She comes through like a freight train."
The Roosters mentor said confidence levels were high among his players.
"I think the girls were quietly confident but they've played enough footy to know that each game's different," he said. "We just reset for each contest, for each quarter and go again. The scoreboard goes back to zero after each quarter."
The under 18s outfit is chasing back-to-back flags for the Roosters, something which Jones believes shouldn't be understated.
"(It's) a great effort in girl's footy because a lot of the time you lose your top-age girls and you don't have girls come through," he said.
"We've picked up quite a few players this year. They've developed from the first training night to where they are now. It's great for not just their footy but their self esteem. They can have a crack at anything."
In the elimination finals, Hamilton's senior women downed Tyrendarra 4.4 (28) to 1.3 (9) while Terang Mortlake's under 18s defeated Warrnambool 6.11 (47) to 1.1 (7).
