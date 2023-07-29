Panmure coach Chris Bant has faith his side can do some damage in the finals, no matter where it finishes on the ladder.
The Bulldogs, who outclassed an inaccurate Kolora-Noorat on Saturday 17.8 (110) to 9.15 (69), sit equal third with the Power but trail them by a hefty percentage.
In their favour, the Bulldogs remaining games are against bottom-two sides Old Collegians and Timboon Demons however Bant knows it's not disastrous if his side doesn't secure a double chance.
"I feel like it doesn't matter if we finish fourth we'll still be hard to beat," he said.
The playing coach was upbeat following the commanding victory and said he was expecting a strong response from his troops after a disappointing loss to Russells Creek the week before.
"Pretty disappointed with last week, I think it's the worst game we've played in a couple of years," he said.
"It was probably a good time to have a good opponent to be honest. We were pretty sure we were going to get a pretty good response.
"We looked at last week pretty hard and probably had a few home truths and the boys responded as I knew they probably would. The first half was some of the best footy we've played for a while, so it was good."
Bant, who kicked four goals for the victors, commended his side's improved showing in the midfield, with Damian Moloney a standout.
He said his side were able to lower their eyes going forward when required and make good decisions compared to the previous game.
The match marked defender Thomas Wright's 300th game for the Bulldogs, with Bant praising the loyal stalwart.
"You wouldn't find a more loved member of any club I don't think," he said. "The boys were really keen to get the job done for him and he played his part."
Bulldogs Will Fleming (ankle) and Jacob Moloney (corkie) were on the bench for an extended period however Bant said both instances were precautionary.
Unfortunately for the Power, coach Nick Bourke left the field and didn't return after popping his shoulder out in the third quarter during a marking contest.
"The shoulder popped out so, the same one I did probably a month ago, so a little bit frustrating but I'll take some time now to get it right and be ready for finals," Bourke said.
The Power mentor said his side, which kicked eight behinds before registering its first major, were simply "outplayed".
"They play their ground really well and we knew that," he said. "Probably just scoring opportunities, we didn't make the most of it in that first quarter when we had the breeze, it was just going to be tough to fight our way back and as good sides like Panmure do, they just kept the foot down.
"To our boys credit we kept fighting for four quarters but just wasn't our day, we were just outplayed."
