South Warrnambool AFL draft prospect George Stevens was named best on ground for the Rebels, breaking lines from the midfield and winning plenty of the ball, while Luamon Lual exuded skill off the half back before moving into the guts with Stevens in the second half. Fellow Rooster Wil Rantall enjoyed a strong game in defence, while Warrnambool pair Reggie Mast and Amon Radley, who was on debut, and Koroit forward Mitch Lloyd (one goal) each had their moments.