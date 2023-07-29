The Standard
Koroit hold onto top two Hampden league spot with win over Camperdown

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated July 29 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 8:30pm
Koroit's Talor Byrne slots his second goal against Camperdown after (insets) Byrne takes a mark going back with the flight of the ball. Pictures by Meg Saultry
Koroit's Talor Byrne slots his second goal against Camperdown after (insets) Byrne takes a mark going back with the flight of the ball. Pictures by Meg Saultry

Koroit's youngest and smallest player's courageous mark going back with the flight of the ball has encapsulated the talent brewing at Victoria Park.

Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

