Koroit's youngest and smallest player's courageous mark going back with the flight of the ball has encapsulated the talent brewing at Victoria Park.
Talor Byrne, in just his fifth senior appearance and first since round 12, kicked two goals in Koroit's 42-point victory against Camperdown on Saturday, the second coming after a spectacular mark in the third quarter.
The win will see the reigning premier retain second spot following the conclusion of the Hampden league's split round next week.
In front of the club's 2003 senior premiership team - who broke a three-decade flag drought when they defeated Camperdown 20 years ago - 15-year-old Byrne provided the Saints the spark they needed off the bench after they trialled the Magpies at the first break.
"He's a special player," Koroit coach Chris McLaren said of Byrne. "He looked the cleanest, the calmest, he looked like someone who had played a lot of footy.
"That mark was special... but some of his other contest work, his ground level (work), his goals, he's got a lot of talent.
"He's only a small player at the moment but there has been a lot of good small players come through here or at a higher level."
The Saints got off to a dreadful start, kicking 1.6 in the opening term and trailing the Magpies by three points despite holding the wind advantage.
"When there is a bit of a breeze and you kick with it and are down at quarter time, you think it's going to be a really difficult day," McLaren said. "We didn't run, we got outnumbered at the ball, we were the last to leave stoppage. Right between the eyes for our midfield group, it wasn't good enough, so I put it right back on them that it needed to be better."
It was a different story in the second quarter - the Saints notching 11 scoring shots to one kicking against the breeze.
"We've played some really good footy into a wind (this season). Last quarter against Port Fairy here into the wind, the second quarter (today) against Camperdown," McLaren said.
Koroit pilled on the pain after the main break, its 53-point lead at three quarter time essentially deciding the game.
Among Koroit's best, Paddy O'Sullivan's strength in the contest stood out, forward Jyron Neave (three goals) capitalised at ground level while Mac Petersen was pivotal transitioning the ball on the wing and cutting off several of Camperdown's rebound 50s.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn was pleased with his team's first quarter - dictated by strong pressure - but felt Koroit got on top then after.
"They got a hold of us around stoppages and around the ball in general and just exposed us," he said.
While key forward Sam Gordon and Brayden Draffin were late outs, the Magpies also lost Zach Sinnott (knee), Brendan Richardson (calf) and Jonty Lafferty (cramping) to injuries to finish the game without a bench.
Meanwhile, Taylor McKenry (hamstring) didn't play for Koroit after quarter time, while Jake McCosh dealt with separate eye and shoulder injuries.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
