Hamilton man charged with family violence offending refused bail

Updated August 1 2023 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
'Huge red flag': Accused man admits choking partner
A man who admitted to choking his partner of four months is a danger to any person he has a relationship with, a magistrate says.

