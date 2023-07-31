'Huge red flag': Accused man admits choking partner

A man who admitted to choking his partner of four months is a danger to any person he has a relationship with, a magistrate says.
The Hamilton man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
A police informant said the man and the complainant were in a four-month relationship and the man's alleged violent offending had recently escalated.
He said on July 28 the man squeezed the woman's neck during an argument and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.
The man is also accused of hitting the woman inside her home and breaking her phone when she attempted to call the police.
The woman eventually freed herself and ran to a neighbour's house for help, the officer said.
The court heard the accused man had a history of family violence and was the respondent in intervention orders involving four unrelated affected family members.
The police informant said the man also had a history of carrying weapons and was previously convicted of chasing his family down the street with a machete in 2019.
He said police were concerned about the man's escalating behaviour, some of which he admitted to during a police interview.
A lawyer for the accused man said that if released on bail the man would reside outside of the south-west region and therefore would not be a danger to the complainant.
But magistrate Ann McGarvie, who regularly sentences family violence offenders in court, said choking was a "huge red flag".
"The risk to a victim once hands start going around the neck is incredibly high," she said.
She said the man was already serving a community correction order and had a relevant criminal record.
"He is a danger to any person he has a relationship with, that he doesn't agree with," Ms McGarvie said.
"I am not granting bail."
The man was remanded in custody to appear in court again on August 16.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.