Warrnambool man, 42, off the road after returning blood alcohol reading of 0.141

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 29 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:32am
Drink driver caught at nearly three times the limit
A Warrnambool motorist caught driving at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit this morning will be off the road for more than a year.

