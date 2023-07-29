Drink driver caught at nearly three times the limit

A Warrnambool motorist caught driving at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit this morning will be off the road for more than a year.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Jason Barker said the 42-year-old male was nabbed while driving along Banyan Street at about 5am on Saturday.
Upon a breath test the motorist returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.141, nearly three times the legal limit.
He was issued with an infringement notice and incurred a 14 month loss of licence.
Sergeant Barker urged residents to drive responsibly.
"Those driving motor vehicles shouldn't be drinking and driving so they can be safe on our roads as well as other road users," he said.
"Plan your trip ahead and if you're going to drink, arrange another mode of transport to get yourself home."
