The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Avis Quarrell has 100 reasons to smile on her birthday

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 30 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avis Quarrell turned 100 on Sunday with family celebrating with her at Mercy Place. On Saturday her first great great granddaughter was born.
Avis Quarrell turned 100 on Sunday with family celebrating with her at Mercy Place. On Saturday her first great great granddaughter was born.

Warrnambool's Avis Quarrell has always loved a joke, and even at 100 it is not unusual to see her laughing when family visits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.