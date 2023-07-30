IT has been 20 years since a Warrnambool woman was murdered in her home and police say there are people who know what happened and now is the time to come forward.
Allison Sealey was 35 when she was found dead in her Wanstead Street flat on August 1, 2003 after a concerned friend went to check on her.
Senior Sergeant Paul Scarlett, from the homicide squad, said police believe she was murdered some time on the night of July 31. She was found with wounds to her upper body.
He said the door to her flat was locked and there was no sign of forced entry.
Senior Sergeant Scarlett said the investigation into Ms Sealey's death remained open and police continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
"Allison was well liked by those who knew her and her murder had a significant and devastating impact on her family and friends," he said.
"There will be people out there who know what happened to Allison and we continue to encourage them to come forward.
"Any new piece of information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, will be looked at by investigators.
"Even after 20 years, we know that this case is solvable.
"It may be that one small snippet of information that the public has that can help bring some resolution to Allison's loved ones."
Police announced in 2010 a $100,000 reward for information in relation to Allison's death, and despite a number of public appeals over the past two decades, the case has remained unsolved.
In 2010, The Standard reported the Coroners Court heard that on the evening of July 31 Ms Sealey went to a friend's home for dinner before returning home about 8pm because she had a sore throat.
At 8.30pm, one of her friends rang her and at 9pm her boyfriend Stan Benson, who lived in Hamilton, rang and spoke to her.
The next day Mr Benson tried to ring Ms Sealey several times but got no answer.
He asked their mutual friend Hannah Robbins to go to the flat. At 5pm Ms Robbins went to the flat and found the door locked.
She had a key from previously living there and entered the flat where she found her friend dead.
At an inquest into Ms Sealey's death in February 2010, Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said it was clear that there were reasons to suspect her nephew Michael Malseed was responsible for the injuries that caused Ms Sealey's death. However, he agreed there was still not enough evidence to establish a case.
In August 2003 shortly after the horrific murder, Ms Sealey's father John described his daughter as a lovely person who would do anything for her friends.
"She was very independent and if you were her friend, she would do anything for you," he said.
Mourners gathered in Portland to say a final goodbye to Ms Sealey on August 6, 2003 with almost 250 in attendance.
A poem, titled Fly, spoke of Ms Sealey's heart of gold and tender nature and how her family and friends could not put into words how they felt about her death.
"But we need not be sad, for you are not really gone. You're somewhere else, you've just moved on," the poem said.
"So fly, fly Allison... A brand new journey has begun."
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au or phone 1800 333 000.
