Woman wakes to hear intruder lurking inside home

A woman was home alone in bed when an intruder allegedly broke into her Canterbury Road home on the weekend, leaving her terrified.
The woman aged in her 50s allegedly heard the intruder enter via a rear door about 3.30am on Sunday, July 30.
Police allege she heard a noise that sounded like wood splitting and became distressed at the thought of someone in her house.
She then allegedly heard a male voice say "come on, let's get going, the car is out the front".
The alleged intruder, Bradley Godwin, was arrested nearby and allegedly found in possession of a knife and a used syringe.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with aggravated burglary, trespass and other offences.
Warrnambool police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said the man had not long been released from jail after serving a 24-month sentence.
She said the offending left the complainant distressed.
"After about 10 minutes, (she) built up the courage to investigate, observing the exterior door open with a broken lock," she said.
She said there was nothing reported as stolen.
Sergeant Fitzgerald alleged Mr Godwin then attended an adjacent property and was filmed in the rear yard by the occupant wearing dark clothing and a hood over his head.
The occupant asked what the accused man was doing and he left the property.
Sergeant Fitzgerald said when arrested nearby, Mr Godwin told police he attended the yard of the property after hearing someone yell "rape".
A police informant told the court Mr Godwin had last week been reported as a "suss loiterer", allegedly looking through car windows in the middle of the night.
During a self-represented bail application, Mr Godwin said he had a number of appointments lined up, including at the Western Regional Alcohol and Drug Centre, and a five-week-old puppy to look after.
"Going back to jail doesn't help, it puts me behind," he said.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man was only "very recently" released from jail and was an unacceptable risk to the community.
"The fact is it's four o'clock in the morning and you're found in someone's backyard where you had no entitlement to be," he said.
"And that's very nearby where it's alleged there was a fairly terrifying aggravated burglary."
Mr Godwin's was previously convicted of aggravated burglary in the County Court in 2014.
He was jailed for three years for that offending, the court heard.
The accused man was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.
