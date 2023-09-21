The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

2023 HFNL grand final teams: AFL draft contender George Stevens picked

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 21 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
George Stevens was best-on-ground in his most recent appearance - a Coates Talent League game for GWV Rebels - at Warrnambool's Reid Oval. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
HAMPDEN football fans will get the chance to see one of the region's most promising players up close on the grand final stage.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

