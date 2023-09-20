SOUTH Warrnambool wants to paint the town red and white.
The Hampden league club is represented in all three football grades - seniors, reserves and under 18.5s - on grand final day.
It is rare for a club to play in all three deciders, much less celebrate a hat-trick of wins.
Coincidentally South Warrnambool was the last club to achieve the feat of three flags on the one day in 2006.
The Roosters' senior side will play North Warrnambool Eagles while their reserves and under 18.5 outfits will lock horns with Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 23.
Jaidyn Hawkins - a member of the Roosters' reserves side - is bullish about what the club can achieve after a dominant 2023 season.
"It is pretty special and it's a pretty good effort when you think about it," he said.
Senior player Jed Henderson said it "shows we're in a pretty good spot".
"We have a good footy program," he said.
Hawkins, 22, is grateful to be playing after a serious injury wiped out his entire 2022 campaign.
He is hoping to work his way back into the club's senior side next season.
"I was a bit of a late starter (this season). I missed last year with a bit of a foot injury," he said.
"I have played half a dozen games in the ones this year and just rotated back. It is a pretty tough side to get into at the moment."
Hawkins, who has played across half-back and on a wing, is backing the Roosters' pace in on the wide expanses of Reid Oval in the reserves match.
"If we take the game on and play our style, we'll be hard to beat," Hawkins, who works as an electrician, said.
Jed Henderson, 23, will play his part - more than likely on a wing - for the senior team.
At six-foot-six he's one of the taller wingers in the competition - "you'd probably think I'd play in the ruck with my height" - and prides himself on his fitness.
"I have played all over the ground when we had a few injuries," he said.
"Across four quarters I want to make sure I am still running back and defending."
Henderson is dreaming of the perfect finish to a special season.
"It would mean heaps. All the hard work I've put in myself and everyone else around the club, it would pay off for everyone," he said.
"I am definitely nervous. It's been a big build up, having last week off thinking about it."
Defender Tom Powell, who has won two under 14 flags with the Roosters, will feature in the under 18.5 game.
The plumbing apprentice, 17, is backing his team to put in a strong showing against a powerful Blues' team.
"Our game is pretty unique. Ollie (Smith) on Sunday took out the best and fairest which was good to see - he's one of my best mates," he said.
"Wil Rantall and Luamon (Lual) have been doing really well in the Rebels, Ryan Lucas and Pwoch Akoch in our back line have been killing it and down forward Flynn Wilkinson, who has played senior footy this year, has been pretty good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.