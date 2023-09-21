Mum admits requesting sexual massages from young sons

A Southern Grampians district mother has admitted she requested her two young sons give her massages which at times involved candles and her being undressed.
The now 65-year-old woman, who cannot legally be named because that would identify the victims, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court on Thursday, September 21, to three counts of wilfully committing an indecent act with a child under 16.
One charge relates to a single incident in 1998 when the woman commented on how "grown up" her oldest son was before touching his genitals in a bath. He was 14.
The remaining charges relate to both her sons and involve multiple incidents of the same offence.
Prosecutor Andrew Moore said the woman frequently requested massages from the boys over many years.
He said the massages became increasingly sexual and at times involved the mother lighting candles and being undressed.
Her sons were aged between six and 15.
The youngest son was also shown sexually explicit books.
The prosecutor said on one occasion the older son asked if she wanted to be covered up, which she declined.
"She said 'nudity should be accepted in the family'," Mr Moore said.
"He felt confused and conflicted.
"He realised eventually it wasn't normal for families to engage in sexual massages especially with a parent."
Mr Moore said the sons later moved out of home and eventually ceased all contact with their mother.
The woman was listed for trial before Judge Kevin Doyle this week but the matter resolved and the guilty pleas entered.
Her barrister said she suffered a number of health issues, including fibromyalgia which involves fatigue, sleep and mood issues, asthma and sleep apnoea which requires her to sleep with an oxygen machine.
She said the woman was community-minded and charitable.
She said the woman was also involved in her local fire brigade for about seven years.
The barrister said she would make more detailed submissions at a further plea hearing, to be heard in October.
