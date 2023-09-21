The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Southern Grampians district woman pleads guilty to sex offending against sons

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum admits requesting sexual massages from young sons
Mum admits requesting sexual massages from young sons

A Southern Grampians district mother has admitted she requested her two young sons give her massages which at times involved candles and her being undressed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.