A woman had to wait more than three hours to be winched to safety after falling and breaking her ankle at Tower Hill on Wednesday.
The woman was geocaching with her children and was 200 metres up a steep hill off a track when she slipped and fell about 1.40pm on September 20, police said.
Geocaching is a worldwide outdoor recreational activity in which participants use a GPS or mobile phone to hide and seek containers called geocaches at specific locations marked by coordinates.
Acting Sergeant Jim King, of Warrnambool police, said the woman heard two cracks when she fell and ambulance staff confirmed she had broken her ankle.
He said SES crews were unable to complete the high-angle rescue because of the terrain and the HEMS 5 helicopter had to come from Melbourne to winch her to safety.
But that meant a wait of more than three hours with the woman finally being winched at 5pm.
She was taken to Warrnambool airport and then transferred to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.