The number of empty shops and businesses closing in Warrnambool's CBD is a flow-on effect from the multi-million dollar city centre renewal project, according to a real estate agent.
Mark Wilson from Wilsons Real Estate said the council "put the cart before the horse" by changing the flow of traffic in the CBD and reducing the number of car parks.
"We've seen over the years a movement of bigger flagship stores out of the CBD," Mr Wilson said.
"The renewal project changed the whole flow of the CBD and there was an exodus of those bigger companies to shopping centres."
However, Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the CBD had flourished since the renewal in 2017-18.
She said occupancy levels were higher, retail spending had increased and a number of new businesses had established a presence in the city.
Cr Arnott said activity in Liebig Street compared favourably to other regional city main streets and of 136 Liebig Street premises, fewer than 10 were available for rent or purchase.
She said the number of new businesses had outnumbered the outlets that had closed.
Cr Arnott said national brands that had moved into Liebig Street included Hecho En Mexico, Stable Door, Sheridan (which has now closed), Maccia Jewellery, Bonds, Provincial, Gazman, Country Road, Kathmandu, Bed Bath n'Table, Chemist Warehouse and Zambreros.
In addition to the national businesses, a number of other stores had opened, she said.
These include Middle Island Delights, Two Tarts Baking, which has relocated to Liebig Street, Rankeys Zone, Hey Boo, Space Wellbeing, Darlings of Beauty, Tamara's Alterations, So Little Tiny, Bubble Tea Story and Frequencies Concepts
"Importantly, Liebig Street has retained a diverse offering of national and unique local retailers," Cr Arnott said.
She said the city centre had a large amount of off and on-street parking compared to other regional cities.
"The free one-hour parking option introduced by council has also proven popular," she said.
"And while car park occupancy levels have increased since the renewal - an encouraging sign - there is still capacity for more cars to park in the city centre."
Mr Wilson said he believed the CBD would once again be the heart of the city if there was additional car parking and more residential housing built nearby.
"We really need more car parking in the CBD - there was so much taken away and it hasn't really been replaced."
Cr Arnott said construction of new townhouses was under way at the former Criterion Hotel site in Kepler Street.
"Approval has also been given for larger residential complexes including 1A Liebig Street and the former Callaghan's Motors site in Fairy Street, however proponents have yet to proceed with these projects," she said.
"We want all of our shopping precincts to thrive and as we contend with the rising cost of living we really want to encourage people to "shop locally" whenever possible."
On Monday, The Standard counted eight for lease signs on buildings in Liebig Street.
These included the former Optus shop, the former Sheridan shop, Western Pendu, Armadio and the former National Travel outlet.
In addition to this, there are for lease signs at 96 and 191 Liebig Street and a for lease sign at Beach and Bay, which is advertising a closing down sale.
Rankey's Zone Cafe and Restaurant and the former Bank of Melbourne site are empty. The former camera shop on the corner of Liebig and Koroit Streets is also empty, but there appeared to be some movement there on Monday. In addition to that Warrnambool City Electronics has closed its doors.
Mr Wilson said he believed there was strong interest in the CBD from boutique-type businesses and people looking for office space.
He said the closure of a number of businesses in the CBD didn't surprise him. "It's been a very hard time for retail businesses," Mr Wilson said. He said rising costs and staff shortages were just some of the challenges business owners were facing.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
