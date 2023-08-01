The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool wind farm session attracts large crowd

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Ziegeler and Neville Dance attended a wind farm drop-in session about a proposed offshore zone. Picture by Sean McKenna
Richard Ziegeler and Neville Dance attended a wind farm drop-in session about a proposed offshore zone. Picture by Sean McKenna

Opinion was divided among more than 100 people who sought answers to "grave" concerns about offshore windfarms at a Warrnambool meeting on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.