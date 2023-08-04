Warrnambool schools have had hundreds of student absences as influenza, RSV and winter sicknesses sweep across the south-west.
Teachers are not immune, also falling ill, presenting challenges for schools who continue to face staff shortages and trouble sourcing casual relief teachers following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warrnambool childcare centres are also reporting higher than usual absence rates, with both children and educators struck down with sickness over the past fortnight.
The Standard understands between 200 to 300 students have been absent daily from the city's secondary colleges as the illnesses hit their peak.
A South West Healthcare spokesperson said staff at its GP clinic anecdotally reported they were seeing a "significant number" of children under 18 years of age presenting with flu symptoms, resulting in Influenza A and B, as well as adults.
Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School assistant principal Nathan Auld said some children had tested positive to Influenza A, while others had prolonged colds with coughs, runny noses and high temperatures.
Mr Auld said the school began to see increased absences almost two weeks ago and a "pretty bad flu season" was to blame.
"It was really severe last week and we're still seeing it this week," Mr Auld said.
"It was pretty bad on Wednesday and this week. We're getting kids back, they're here for a couple of days and then they're off sick again. Kids are going up and down. I think it's a really strong, powerful flu season.
"We've had big numbers of kids away, just in pockets of the school, and staff as well."
He said fortunately its part-time staff "had jumped in to cover staff shortages", helping alleviate challenges schools were facing in sourcing casual relief teachers.
Warrnambool College principal Dave Clift said for the past four weeks it had experienced a "significant increase" in absences.
Mr Clift said there was an uptick in absenteeism compared to term two, and it was also higher than last year's peak COVID-19 absences.
"There's been a significant increase in absences this term but I couldn't say with confidence exactly what all those cases are and why there's the increase," Mr Clift said.
"There is something going around and it's knocking a lot of people over in terms of illness, both staff and students in all communities.
"I'm hearing from health staff the fact that so many people are presenting to hospital with significant symptoms, and younger people too with Influenza A and B, is quite out of step with what we would otherwise be anticipating at this stage.
"Obviously it's flu season but the health workers I've been speaking to said even accounting for that, it's a bit of an explosion of cases with respect to severe symptoms.
"I don't know anyone from the school that has been in that boat but the fact that there is an increased uptick in hospital rates, you'd expect and anticipate that's going to flow onto those experiencing less severe symptoms but who can't be out and about."
Mr Clift said the college was doing its best to fill staff absences but some classes weren't able to be covered.
He said staff were working to support and supervise some students with their individual studies "not necessarily in their own classrooms" to ensure there was "adequate supervision for the students who are here".
"It just doesn't look the same as it would when you've got all staff healthy and well in front of their classes," Mr Clift said.
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said it too had been impacted with a spike in absence rates.
"The college has seen increased student absences over recent weeks, especially amongst junior year levels, however we have begun to notice a return to patterns of attendance more closely aligned to normal attendance and absenteeism caused by illness," Mr Morgan said.
Warrnambool's St Joseph's Primary School business manager Cathy Duynhoven said while it had some students absent with flu-like symptoms such as headaches, low-grade temperatures, lethargy and colds, it wasn't widespread.
"We've been speaking to some of the other schools this week who have been getting hit really hard, we haven't had that yet," Mrs Duynhoven said.
"On the back of what some of the other principals have been saying we've been monitoring to see if it got that bad here, but as yet it hasn't.
"It's quite unusual given we're a big school. One class last week only had 10 out of 20 children in it but that hasn't been a common theme across the whole school."
She said some of those away were on family holidays while others were due to illness.
"We've had students with headaches, low-grade temperatures and who are flat and run down," she said. "There's a bit more of that than the flu which will wipe them out for weeks - but then we're in Warrnambool and it's the middle of winter."
She said of the school's 625 students, 60 were absent on Thursday, August 3, but some of those were also away on holidays.
Warrnambool Primary School principal Peter Lee said it hadn't seen higher than usual absences this term.
"We did last year at a similar time of the year, into August/September but this year so far it's about normal," Mr Lee said. "We're aware at any stage it can happen here too.
"I've heard the talk from different teachers and principals that I know in the area who have mentioned they've got extensive illness.
"There's nothing more than usual here than the winter coughs and colds at this stage."
The South West Healthcare spokesperson reminded residents flu vaccinations for all ages, six months and above, were still available at the clinic. "It's never too late in the season to get your vaccination," they said.
